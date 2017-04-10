Bangladesh PM Hasina Embarks on Four-Day India Visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today embarked on a four-day visit to India which will see signing of at least 25 bilateral agreements including in key areas of civil nuclear cooperation and defence. During her visit, which comes after a gap of seven years, Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

