Bangladesh plugged into China's belt and road scheme, HSBC banker says

The "One Belt, One Road" initiative is often seen as a plan by Beijing to extend its geopolitical reach, but the infrastructure investments and trade opportunities involved can also benefit the poorest countries in the region, including Bangladesh. The South Asian country is counting on China's belt and road initiative to help it deal with a chronic shortage of electricity and expand its manufacturing economy, a Dhaka-based senior banker from HSBC said.

Chicago, IL

