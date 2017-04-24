Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best offer from Vitol

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Vitol at a discount of 79 U.S. cents to Singapore quotes, from a discount of 17 cents when it sold a similar-sized cargo to the oil trading giant in February. Vitol quoted the best price among four companies competing in the tender for the cargo, scheduled to load over May 11-13 on a free-on-board basis from Chittagong, a senior BPC official said on Tuesday.

