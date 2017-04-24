Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best o...

Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best offer from Vitol

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Vitol at a discount of 79 U.S. cents to Singapore quotes, from a discount of 17 cents when it sold a similar-sized cargo to the oil trading giant in February. Vitol quoted the best price among four companies competing in the tender for the cargo, scheduled to load over May 11-13 on a free-on-board basis from Chittagong, a senior BPC official said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC