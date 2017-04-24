Bangladesh judges trained on International Labour Standards
A three-day training course on 'International Labour Standards and Labour Legislation' was launched today in Bangladesh, aimed at equipping judges and judicial officers with better knowledge of international labour law. Speaking at the course inauguration, Anisul Huq, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said he hoped the training would help judges to deliver judgements in labour disputes in "a more methodical way".
