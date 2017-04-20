Bangladesh issues tender to sell 170,...

Bangladesh issues tender to sell 170,000 barrels naphtha

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bangladesh Petroleum Corp has floated an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for May 11-13 loading from Chittagong, according to the tender document. In February, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to oil trading giant Vitol at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC