Bangladesh, India companies strike deals worth nearly $10b
Leading companies from India and Bangladesh on April 10, 2017 sign 13 MoUs and agreements in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting of India-Bangladesh Business Forum in New Delhi. Photo: PMO Leading companies from India and Bangladesh today signed 13 MoUs and agreements for power, energy, logistics, education and medical sectors, including the controversial Rampal thermal power plant, worth nearly $10 billion.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
