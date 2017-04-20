Bangladesh, India companies strike de...

Bangladesh, India companies strike deals worth nearly $10b

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Leading companies from India and Bangladesh on April 10, 2017 sign 13 MoUs and agreements in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting of India-Bangladesh Business Forum in New Delhi. Photo: PMO Leading companies from India and Bangladesh today signed 13 MoUs and agreements for power, energy, logistics, education and medical sectors, including the controversial Rampal thermal power plant, worth nearly $10 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC