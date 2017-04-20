Bangladesh, India companies strike deals worth nearly $10b

Leading companies from India and Bangladesh on April 10, 2017 sign 13 MoUs and agreements in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting of India-Bangladesh Business Forum in New Delhi. Photo: PMO Leading companies from India and Bangladesh today signed 13 MoUs and agreements for power, energy, logistics, education and medical sectors, including the controversial Rampal thermal power plant, worth nearly $10 billion.

