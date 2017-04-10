Bangladesh High Commission in India c...

Bangladesh High Commission in India celebrates Pohela Boishakh

The Daily Star

Bangla Nababarsho is being celebrated at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India on Friday, April 14, 2017. Photo: Star Musical soiree, recitation and hopes of a new start marked the celebration of Bangla Nababarsho at the Bangladesh High Commission in India 's New Delhi this evening.

Chicago, IL

