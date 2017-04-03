Bangladesh Government mulls blocking Facebook every midnight 'for betterment of youth'1 hour ago

Bangladesh Government mulls blocking ...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Apr. 3: The Bangladesh Government is considering blocking Facebook for six hours starting from every midnight "for the betterment of students and youth".According to the Daily Star, the cabinet division has forwarded a letter to the Telecom Ministry in this regard saying that it is "affecting the students" and "dimming the working capabilities of the youths." Shyam Sunder Sikder, secretary of the division, acknowledged the receipt of such letter from the cabinet division while talking to The Daily Star this morning.

Chicago, IL

