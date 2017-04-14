Bangladesh extremists hanged

Dhaka: Bangladeshi villagers buried the leader of a banned extremist outfit and two of his aides hours after they were hanged for a 2004 grenade attack on the British ambassador. The explosion at a 14th century Sufi shrine in the northeastern city of Sylhet killed three people and injured the British high commissioner.

