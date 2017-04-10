Bangladesh executes three Islamists o...

Bangladesh executes three Islamists over attack on British envoy

Bangladesh executed an Islamist militant leader and two aides on Wednesday for a grenade attack on the British ambassador in 2004, days after the president turned down their clemency pleas. a senior prison official said.

