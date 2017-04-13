Bangladesh executes three Islamists o...

Bangladesh executes three Islamists over attack on British envoy

Bangladesh executed an Islamist militant leader and two aides on Wednesday for a grenade attack on the British ambassador in 2004, days after the president turned down their clemency pleas. The Supreme Court last month upheld death sentences for the three militants, who included Mufti Abdul Hannan, the head of the Harkat-ul Jihad Islami group, for the attack on a Muslim shrine that killed three people and wounded the then British high commissioner.

