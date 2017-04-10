Bangladesh can only develop by curbing terrorism, militancy: Sheikh Hasina
Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 13 : Development and progress of Bangladesh can only be expedited if curbs are put on the spread of drug addiction, terrorism and militancy, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday. Seeking the wholehearted cooperation of the nation's citizens, the Daily Star quoted Hasina, as saying,"The goal ahead of us is to expedite the country's development through implementing various development initiatives by curbing terrorism and militancy, and we seek your cooperation in materialising this goal."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC