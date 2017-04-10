Bangladesh can only develop by curbin...

Bangladesh can only develop by curbing terrorism, militancy: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 13 : Development and progress of Bangladesh can only be expedited if curbs are put on the spread of drug addiction, terrorism and militancy, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday. Seeking the wholehearted cooperation of the nation's citizens, the Daily Star quoted Hasina, as saying,"The goal ahead of us is to expedite the country's development through implementing various development initiatives by curbing terrorism and militancy, and we seek your cooperation in materialising this goal."

Chicago, IL

