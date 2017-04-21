Bangladesh-Bhutan joint statement

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina came up with a joint statement issued on April 20, 2017 in Thimpu concluding the Bangladesh premier's three day visit to the country. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina came up with a joint statement issued today in Thimpu concluding the Bangladesh premier's three day visit to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.