Arrest order against 6 Mymensingh war crimes accused

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today issued arrest warrant against six Mymensingh men, who have been charged with crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971. The six are among 11 accused from Mymensingh against whom the prosecution on Wednesday pressed charges for allegedly committing crimes during the Liberation War.

