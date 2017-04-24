Arrest of Romel Chakma's'killers' dem...

Arrest of Romel Chakma's'killers' demanded

Demonstrators in the capital yesterday demanded immediate arrest and punishment of individuals involved in the death Romel Chakma, an HSC examinee from Rangamati. A platform of left-leaning organisations, "Citizens against Repression", made the demand at a rally in front of the National Museum, alleging that Romel, aged 20, died "in the hands of the army".

Chicago, IL

