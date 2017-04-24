AQIS head of Bangladesh affairs kille...

AQIS head of Bangladesh affairs killed in Afghanistan

Tariq alias Sohel, the "chief" of the Bangladeshi affairs of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent , and five of his accomplices were killed in Afghanistan's Qandahar, says a statement purportedly from the top leader of the terror outfit. The statement, uploaded on early Wednesday on Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging service, however, does not say when and how the militants were killed.

