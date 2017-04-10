Airconditioned Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express chugs off1 min ago
Dhaka, April 14 The fully-airconditioned and upgraded Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express was inaugurated in the Bangladesh capital on Friday, the first day of the Bangla New Year. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said they are working to boost comfort for passengers and have planned to speed up customs and immigration clearance this year.
