Airconditioned Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree ...

Airconditioned Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express chugs off1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka, April 14 The fully-airconditioned and upgraded Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express was inaugurated in the Bangladesh capital on Friday, the first day of the Bangla New Year. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said they are working to boost comfort for passengers and have planned to speed up customs and immigration clearance this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC