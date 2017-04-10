A Bangladeshi worker dries pieces of processed leather at a tannery in Dhaka. Photo: AFP

Government figures estimate that 22,000 cubic litres of foul-smelling waste used to treat animal hides is pumped into the nearby river everyday A historic leatherworking quarter in Bangladesh once labelled among the most polluted places on earth was shut Thursday as police enforced a court ruling to protect a vital waterway. Conservationists have been fighting for years to close the century-old tannery district in the capital Dhaka, which pumps thousands of litres of toxic waste directly into the city's most important river on a daily basis.

