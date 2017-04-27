A Bangladeshi acid attack survivor has her makeup done
Acid attacks are on the rise in Britain Experts say that in the U.K., the perpetrators are mainly young men targeting young men. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2pqjJxe A Bangladeshi acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to the fashion show "Beauty Redefined" by designer Bibi Russell, featuring acid attack survivors in Dhaka on March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Wed
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC