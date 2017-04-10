9.8 lakh yaba tablets recovered in Teknaf

Border Guard Bangladesh officials today recovered 9 lakh 80 thousand pieces of yaba tablets in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar. Acting a tip-off, BGB members conducted a raid in Hariakhali area of Sabrang union around 4 :45am, said Lt Col Abujar Al Jahid, commanding officer of BGB Battalion 2 in Teknaf.

