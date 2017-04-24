3 - JMB members' held in Savar

3 - JMB members' held in Savar

19 hrs ago

Rab arrests Tamim Dari, Kamrul Hasan and Md Mostofa Majumdar, members of Sarowar-Tamim group of JMB on April 27, 2017. Photo: Muntakim Ibne Salehin Law enforcers arrested three alleged members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from Savar, at the outskirts of Dhaka.

