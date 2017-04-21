3 coast guards killed Barguna road crash

Three members of Bangladesh Coast Guard were killed as a bus hit their motorcycle in Amtoli upazila of Barguna this noon. The deceased were identified as Abdul Sadek, 30, of Nandail upazila in Mymensingh, Md Fuad Hossain, 23, of Kathalia upazila in Jhalakathi, and Md Anamul Haque, 38, of Ramganj upazila in Khanrachhari, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.