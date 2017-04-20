2015, 2017: Two joint statements, sto...

2015, 2017: Two joint statements, story of an evolving relationship

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Dhaka in June 2015, the two sides unveiled a 65-paragraph joint declaration titled Notun Projonmo - Nayi Disha. On Saturday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, the two countries issued a joint declaration of 62 paras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC