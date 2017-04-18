2 JMB men held in Narayanganj

Abdur Rahman alias Sohel, and Faysal Ahmed leaders of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh were arrested in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj. Photo: Star Rapid Action Battalion today claimed to have arrested two members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj.

