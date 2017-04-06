100,000 Bangladesh Muslim clerics ral...

100,000 Bangladesh Muslim clerics rally against extremism

More than 100,000 clerics and preachers rallied in the Bangladeshi capital against Islamist extremism Thursday after a resurgence of attacks by militant groups in the Muslim-majority nation. Organizers said the rally was staged to protest a violent "power grab" in the name of Islam in Muslim majority Bangladesh, where a rise in Islamist extremism has sparked international concern.

