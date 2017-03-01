'Youth, who stabbed 2 cops, belongs t...

'Youth, who stabbed 2 cops, belongs to JMB'

Read more: The Daily Star

The youth who stabbed two cops in Godagari upazila Tuesday night is a member of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh and is trained in martial art, police said yesterday. Ajimul Islam was arrested by a team of the counterterrorism unit of the Detective Branch of Bogra police in Kella Baroipara village.

