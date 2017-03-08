"Yahya does not believe Pakistan can be held together by force"
Today we are publishing two documents from the recently declassified CIA files. These documents reflect on the developments following Yahya Khan's arrival in Dhaka on March 15, 1971 to meet Sheikh Mujib for "negotiations".
