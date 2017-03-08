Under demolition order, BGMEA asks 3-yr time
The 15-storey BGMEA Complex on the Begunbari canal and Hatirjheel lake in the heart of Dhaka. STAR file photo Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association today sought three years' time to relocate from their 15-storied complex, which has been ordered for demolition.
