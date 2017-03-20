UN blasts Bangladesh over extra-judicial killings

The United Nations has criticised Bangladesh's government in a new report for a "high rate" of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, as well as "excessive use of force by state actors". The report's publication on Tuesday came a month after the United Nations Working Group on Involuntary and Enforced Disappearances called on the government to "immediately reveal the whereabouts" of three sons of opposition leaders it says were kidnapped six months earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.