UN blasts Bangladesh over extra-judicial killings
The United Nations has criticised Bangladesh's government in a new report for a "high rate" of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, as well as "excessive use of force by state actors". The report's publication on Tuesday came a month after the United Nations Working Group on Involuntary and Enforced Disappearances called on the government to "immediately reveal the whereabouts" of three sons of opposition leaders it says were kidnapped six months earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC