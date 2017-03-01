UK wants to see participatory 2019 el...

UK wants to see participatory 2019 election

11 hrs ago

In the run-up to the 2019 general election, the UK said it would keep eyes on Bangladesh's political developments and wanted to see a free and fair vote with the participation of all political parties to advance democratic values. "We of course observe and see what happens between now and the elections 2019.

Chicago, IL

