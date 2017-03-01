UK wants inclusive JS polls: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia holds a meeting with the visiting UK minister for Asia and Pacific Alok Sharma at her Gulshan office on March 4, 2017. Photo: courtesy BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said UK wants to see a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh.

Chicago, IL

