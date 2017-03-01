Tripura to supply additional 60 MW to...

Tripura to supply additional 60 MW to Bangladesh

Agartala, March 4 - Tripura would supply an additional 60 MW of electricity to Bangladesh, over the 100 MW of power the state is providing to that country, a minister said here on Saturday. The 100 MW electricity being supplied to the neighbouring country since March 23, 2016, is in addition to the 500 MW Bangladesh is already receiving from West Bengal.

