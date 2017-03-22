Traveler from Bangladesh convicted of...

Traveler from Bangladesh convicted of smuggling turtles

A 31-year-old man who arrived from Dhaka, Bangladesh, was convicted today of smuggling endangered turtles at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts. He man was sentenced to four weeks jail.

Chicago, IL

