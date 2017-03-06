Tk 134cr illegally imported goods seized in Ctg
Huge quantity of illegally imported goods worth Tk 134 crore was found in the 12 containers seized by the customs intelligence at Chittagong Port. The seizure includes 16,170 bottles of foreign liquor, 4,074 HD, LED and curved televisions sets, 281 photocopiers and 3.84 crore pieces of cigarettes, said a senior official of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate yesterday.
