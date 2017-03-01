The 'third gender' Hijras forced to w...

The 'third gender' Hijras forced to work in the sex trade

The 'third gender' Hijras forced to sell themselves in the sex trade and live among their own communities as outcasts in Bangladesh Most hijras are born male but do not see themselves as either male or female and have to fight for their rights Officially known to the government as the 'third gender,' the hijras are a tight-knit community of transgender individuals in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. In the chaotic city of Dhaka, Bangladesh, the hijras are often excluded by their families and relatives due to attitudes towards transgender people.

Chicago, IL

