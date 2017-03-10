Suicide bomber blows himself up near ...

Suicide bomber blows himself up near Bangladesh airport, no casualties

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A suicide bomber blew himself up near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, police said, the second such incident in a week. A man set off a bomb in front of a police checkpoint and killed himself, police official Ruhul Amin said.

