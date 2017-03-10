Suicide attack near Dhaka airport17 min ago

Dhaka, Mar 24: A young man, suspected to be a suicide bomber, blew himself up at the international airport in Dhaka today, nearly a week after a similar attack on a camp of Bangladesh's elite Rapid Action Battalion force nearby. The man, wearing jeans and shirt and said to be in his 30s, blew the explosives tied to his waist at a police post at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

