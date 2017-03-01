Suffolk's Bangladeshi community gathe...

Suffolk's Bangladeshi community gathers for International Mother Language Day in Ipswich

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

Suffolk's Bangladeshi community laid flowers at a memorial in Alexandra park, in Ipswich, last week to mark International Mother Language Day. Eleven-year-old Fahima Mehzabin gives a talk about the language celebration day as part of a competition with other youngsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC