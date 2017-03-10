Student Vogue cover girl, 21, 'kills ...

Student Vogue cover girl, 21, 'kills herself' as horrified...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Record

The 21-year-old's body was discovered by classmates in her college room in what cops believe to be a suicide A young student who featured on the front cover of Vogue was found dead in her dorm room by horrified friends after she 'killed herself'. The 21-year-old, who was a second-year student of Islami Bank Medical College in Nawdapara area, Bangladesh, featured as a model on the cover of Vogue India magazine last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC