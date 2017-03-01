Strike called off after interns' pena...

Strike called off after interns' penalty scrapped

Interns all over the country called off their work abstention after Health Minister Mohammad Nasim withdrew the punishment of four of their fellows of Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Medical College and Hospital. The decision came after Minister Nasim held an emergency meeting with the intern doctors' representatives at Dhanmondi in the capital this morning.

