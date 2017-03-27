Shahjalal Airport: Bangladesh, UK to ...

Shahjalal Airport: Bangladesh, UK to jointly assess security

20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have agreed to assess together aviation security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for the resumption of direct cargo flights from Dhaka to London. The UK delegation led by Simon McDonald, permanent under-secretary and head of the diplomatic service for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, expressed its willingness to provide necessary assistance regarding the matter.

