Shahjalal Airport: Bangladesh, UK to jointly assess security
Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have agreed to assess together aviation security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for the resumption of direct cargo flights from Dhaka to London. The UK delegation led by Simon McDonald, permanent under-secretary and head of the diplomatic service for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, expressed its willingness to provide necessary assistance regarding the matter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
