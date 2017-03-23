Security tightens along Indo-Banglade...

Security tightens along Indo-Bangladesh border following Sylhet terror attack

Guwahati, Mar 26 : Security has been tightened along the Indo-Bangladesh border following terror attack in Bangladesh's Sylhet district. A top official of Border Security Force said that, security has been tightened in the bordering areas of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and West Bengal with Bangladesh following Intelligence Bureau input about several terrorists of Neo-JMB, Huji and jihadis had taken shelter along the international bordering areas to enter India.

