'Scared' father of Bangladesh 'tree girl' ends treatment

Doctors hailed the initial surgery as a success, but Sahana's father Mohammad Shahjahan said it had only aggravated her condition and he wanted to spare her from further procedures. Bangladeshi patient Sahana Khatun, 10 -- the first female known to be afflicted with the so-called "tree man syndrome" -- is seen after her surgery to remove bark-like growths from her face in Dhaka AFP/STR DHAKA: A young Bangladeshi girl diagnosed with a rare condition known as "tree man syndrome" has left hospital, her father told AFP Monday , saying he feared she would never be cured.

