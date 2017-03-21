Rohingya newborns offer frail hope in...

Rohingya newborns offer frail hope in face of Myanmar violence

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BALUKHALI, Bangladesh: Scared, hungry and badly beaten, Rohingya women fleeing an army crackdown in Myanmar recount harrowing tales of destruction and death: a father burned alive, an uncle slaughtered with a machete, a brother arrested and not heard from again.But huddled in makeshift refugee camps, dependent on food rations and the mercy of fellow refugees, they also carry something else: hope inspired by their newborn children, for whom Bangladesh is now home. The babies' delicate features present a sharp contrast with the squalid conditions of the makeshift refugee camp, where a skipped meal or food poisoning can mean the difference between survival or death.

Chicago, IL

