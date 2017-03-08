Road crashes kill 6 in 3 districts

Road crashes kill 6 in 3 districts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Agitated locals torch a bus in Masterbari area in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh after a 10-year-old schoolgirl was killed in a road crash sparking violent protests. Photo: STAR At least six people were killed and several others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC