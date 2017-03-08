Road crashes kill 6 in 3 districts
Agitated locals torch a bus in Masterbari area in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh after a 10-year-old schoolgirl was killed in a road crash sparking violent protests. Photo: STAR At least six people were killed and several others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet today.
