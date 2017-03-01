Reviving the glory of Bangladesh
Marking National Jute Day 2017, a daylong art camp was organised yesterday by the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in front of the South Plaza of the National Parliament of Bangladesh. The art camp is an attempt to revive the glorious heritage of Jute, the golden fibre of Bangladesh.
