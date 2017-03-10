Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West
In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo, a tank full with chemicals, inside a factory at the highly polluted Hazaribagh tannery area is seen, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Pure Earth a nongovernmental organization that addresses industrial pollution put Hazaribagh on its Top 10 list of polluted places, along with Chernobyl, although similar problems of pollution and dangerous working conditions exist at tannery clusters in the Philippines and India as well.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
