Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West

In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo, a tank full with chemicals, inside a factory at the highly polluted Hazaribagh tannery area is seen, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Pure Earth a nongovernmental organization that addresses industrial pollution put Hazaribagh on its Top 10 list of polluted places, along with Chernobyl, although similar problems of pollution and dangerous working conditions exist at tannery clusters in the Philippines and India as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.