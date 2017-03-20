Priority to get rid of ISI bases in I...

Priority to get rid of ISI bases in India, Bangladesh: PM Hasina's political advisor

Mar. 30

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 30 : As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to pay a four-day state visit to India from April 7, her political advisor, Hossain Toufique Imam on Thursday while commenting on the possible defence agreement said the priority of both the countries is first to get rid of Inter-Services Intelligence bases, adding that it will be a landmark visit. Imam said that the relation between India and Bangladesh in defence sector is more about defence cooperation, which has been carried out in areas of security and terror from the time the Awami League Party in Dhaka came back to power in January 2009.

