President for competent, honest leaders to build nation

President Abdul Hamid yesterday urged graduates to create honest and competent leadership to make the foundation of democracy stronger at the 50th Convocation of Dhaka University . He also said there is no alternative to political leadership in the country's development and this leadership would be created through student leadership.

