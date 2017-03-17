Police arrest four militant suspects

Police arrest four militant suspects

In separate anti-militancy drives early yesterday, police in Rajshahi arrested four militants including two Hizbut Tahrir men, who were involved in clashes with the law enforcers in the capital. Law enforcers arrested Ariful Islam Sodoy, 28, at Notunpara and Mansur Rahman, 27, at Sahapara in Nowhata municipality around 2:00am, said Porimol Kumar Chakrawarty, officer-in-charge of Poba police.

